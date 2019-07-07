Chaotic car chase damages equipment for Greenville event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It was a chaotic scene in downtown Greenville Friday night, that almost cancelled an event on Saturday.

Greenville Police were responding to a carjacking around 8:30 p.m.

They say a woman threw sticks and a snake at another woman.

She then punched her and stole her keys and vehicle.

“Did I just see what I saw it’s like you only see stuff like that in the news,” Nicole Colson said.

Colson was with her friends Friday night in downtown Greenville.

She saw the chaotic scene as a car crashed into staging for Saturday’s Liberty Bridge Jump Off.

After the carjacker took off in the stolen vehicle she drove through a set of water barricades set up for Saturday’s pole vaulting competition.

No injuries have been reported.

Organizers for the Liberty Bridge Jump Off say they were setting up when they saw the car ram into their equipment.

“She was running from the police. They were in hot pursuit,” Harry Morris said.

The carjacker jumped from the car after hitting another vehicle near Broad Street and Spring Street.

A Greenville police officer was able to catch up to her and take her into custody.

Morris says some of the equipment for the competition was damaged and the event was delayed after the crash.

Clemson University was able to come to the rescue to help Morris with the event.

“Clemson University was wonderful enough to loan us some of their equipment and we drove out and got today because that crazy woman ran over our stuff,” Morris said.

Greenville Police say Saturday’s event was fully staged with barriers, officers and other vehicles to safely secure the event site.

They also say the carjacker complained of a hurt shoulder and was taken to an area hospital.