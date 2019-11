Saturday 11/30 Chapman Cultural Center will host a holiday market showcasing more than 50 local artisans.

All proceeds directly benefit artists and shoppers are able to receive unique, handmade gifts at all different prices said President and CEO Jennifer Evins.

The market will be spread out in both buildings at the cultural center.

You can expect hot chocolate and holiday music.

Local artists, woodworkers, painters, sculptors and other artisans will be in attendance.