Charges dropped against man shot by Chicago cop at station

CHICAGO (AP) – Criminal charges against a man shot and seriously injured by Chicago police at a downtown train station have been dropped.
Cook County prosecutors moved to drop the charges on the police department’s request, which a judge approved Sunday.
Chicago police say advocating for resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges lodged against Ariel Roman would be “insensitive” given the the department’s “significant level of concern around the incident.”
Roman was pinned to the ground by officers and later shot twice.
He remains hospitalized. His attorney says the family is were pleased with the decision.