GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect’s charges in reference to a 2015 homicide of 16-year-old Cobey Smith have been dropped.

According to the solicitor’s office, charges against Jayveon Deonte Sanders were dismissed at the discretion of the prosecution.

Additional details have not been released.

7NEWS previously reported in 2015 that Smith was shot and killed on the Sliding Rock trail behind Clark Street.

Police arrested Sanders, Tyleek Johnson and Christopher Dendy Jr. in connection with his death six years later.

Johnson and Dendy are still facing charges of murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime according to court records.