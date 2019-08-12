Charges to be filed against friend of Dayton, Ohio shooter; 2PM news conference set for today

A pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District early Sunday morning, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. President Donald Trump is headed to Dayton and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday to offer a message of healing and unity, but he will be met by unusual hostility in both places by people who fault his own incendiary words as a contributing cause to the mass shootings . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio will announce federal charges against a friend of the shooter in the Oregon District mass shooting Monday.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, as well as Todd Wickerham, FBI Special Agent in Charge, will announce the charges against a friend of Connor Betts, for allegedly lying on federal firearms forms, in a 2 p.m. news conference in Dayton, according to Glassman’s office.

