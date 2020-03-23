Charles George VA Medical Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An employee with the Charles George VA Medical Center reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the employee is currently in home isolation.

“To date, the Charles George VA Medical Center has not encountered any veterans who have tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the release. “VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infections. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.”

According to the release, veterans and staff are encouraged to take the following preventive actions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

More information for veterans can be found here.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.