Charleston Airport to cease operations Wed. at 3 p.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport announced plans to cease operations Wednesday afternoon.

In an announcement Tuesday, spokesman Spencer Pryor said the tower will cease operations at 3:00 p.m. and all airport operations will be suspended.

Depending on weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume on Friday morning.

Airport Executive Director and CEO Paul Campbell said, “We will continue to work with the FAA, US Air Force, and airline partners to provide the most updated information regarding airport operations.”

Passengers are urged to stay in direct contact with their airlines for up to date information on flight operations and cancellations.