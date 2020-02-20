1  of  52
Charleston County deputies arrest woman for striking school crossing guard

News

by: Tim Renaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman accused of striking a school crossing guard has been apprehended, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

You may remember that shocking video released by the sheriff’s office of that driver hitting the crossing guard on January 24th.

The suspect’s vehicle only had a temporary tag and not an official plate, making it more difficult to track the individual down.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said investigators researched multiple recently registered vehicles that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies identified a vehicle, registered shortly after the incident date, belonging to a subject that resides on King Street.

The suspect in that case, 26-year-old Shareatha Monique Generic Price, was arrested Thursday and charged with disregarding a school crossing guard directing traffic and hit & run with minor personal injury.

Thankfully, that crossing guard only suffered minor injuries. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

