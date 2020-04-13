Charleston County deputy dies following early morning collision in West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has died following an early morning collision.

Officials say the deputy was on patrol in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway in West Ashley when a vehicle collided into his patrol car.

Both the deputy and other motorist were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

CCSO later reported the deputy, Jeremy Ladue, 29, and the driver of the vehicle did not survive their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

Officials say Ladue has served the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since February 2019 and patrolled the West Ashley district. He is survived by his parents and sister.

Ladue’s father is a retired police officer from California. You can contribute to his family bu donating to a fundraiser: https://serveandconnect.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/6809