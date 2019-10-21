Charleston man dies after falling from Big Bradley Falls in Polk Co., officials confirm

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Henderson County Rescue Squad

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Polk County Emergency Management officials said a South Carolina man died after falling from the top of Big Bradley Falls Saturday morning.

According to Polk County Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal Bobby Arledge, they received a call about a man falling from the falls, located off of Holbert Cove Road in Saluda at around 10:35 a.m.

Arledge said at least 50 personnel responded to the scene from Polk and Henderson counties.

Crews had to rappel down to where the victim was in the water.

Arledge said the victim fell anywhere from 50 to 75 feet.

The NC HART team also responded to the area with their helicopter, which was used to airlift the victim from the waterfall to an ambulance. The rescue effort took at least five hours.

The victim, identified as Aaron Post, 28, of Charleston, S.C., died at an area hospital on Saturday.

“Polk County EMS can confirm the male victim that fell at “Big” Bradley Falls passed away during his rescue. He was taken to St. Luke’s hospital in which his resuscitation effort was continued until he was pronounced dead,” Polk County Emergency Medical Services Director Michael Crater said.

.Yesterday HCRS, along with many other Fire Departments, assisted Saluda Fire Department with a rescue at Big Bradley…

Posted by Henderson County Rescue Squad on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store