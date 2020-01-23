Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting of rideshare passenger on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening on Johns Island.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Maybank Highway around 11:45 p,.m. in reference to an assault and shots being fired.

Police arrived to find the rear passenger window of a blue Chevrolet Cruze was broken and a victim was located unresponsive in the backseat.

That victim, an adult male, was later pronounced dead. CPD identified the apparent cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Charleston Police say the offender was still at the scene as well.

At this point, investigators believe that “an altercation occurred inside a rideshare vehicle.”

Officials say that the altercation escalated and resulted in the driver shooting the victim.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified that passenger as 51-year-old Geoffrey Seidel of North Carolina.