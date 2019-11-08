Charleston Police Officer charged with assault and battery

A Charleston Police Officer is charged with third degree assault and battery
stemming from an incident in early July.
According to SLED, Officer Kevin Schlieben, 35, was responding to a foot
chase in the area of East Bay Street and East Elliot Street on July 1. The
suspect in the chase was placed in handcuffs and on the ground when Officer Schlieben allegedly struck the suspect in the head with an open hand.
Charleston Police discovered the incident during a routine review of bodycam
video and requested SLED investigate.
Following their investigation, Schlieben was charged with assault and
battery and booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.