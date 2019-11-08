Charleston Police Officer charged with assault and battery

A Charleston Police Officer is charged with third degree assault and battery

stemming from an incident in early July.

According to SLED, Officer Kevin Schlieben, 35, was responding to a foot

chase in the area of East Bay Street and East Elliot Street on July 1. The

suspect in the chase was placed in handcuffs and on the ground when Officer Schlieben allegedly struck the suspect in the head with an open hand.

Charleston Police discovered the incident during a routine review of bodycam

video and requested SLED investigate.

Following their investigation, Schlieben was charged with assault and

battery and booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.