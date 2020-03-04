Charleston woman’s body put into box, taken to Spartanburg Co., court documents show

(WSPA) – New details were released Wednesday regarding the death of a Charleston woman whose body was found in Spartanburg County.

According to our sister station WCBD, newly released court documents said that Buddy Carr beat Celia Sweeney to death after they had been out with friends in Charleston last Friday.

Carr is then accused of reportedly putting Sweeney’s body into a box, loading that box into his truck and driving to his home in Inman.

According to WCBD, Spartanburg County deputies found Carr dead from an apparent suicide at that location and Sweeney’s body was found on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mark Walton was arrested for his role in the case. Walton is accused of trying to cover up the crime.

“I think you helped cover up what he did to her and you could have chose to help her and you chose not to . you could have called police,” a family member of Sweeney said in court. “You had choices. and instead you helped to hide her and you caused so much more pain.”

Charleston police said they were able to find out where Sweeney was located because of pings to her cell phone the night she disappeared.