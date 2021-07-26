Charlotte man charged after trying to claim four mink coats were stolen

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been charged after trying to file an insurance claim over four stolen mink coats that were not actually stolen, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced.

Charlotte resident Darrell Howard, 52, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud.

An investigation began earlier this year and evidence led ta a criminal summons on July 14.

It was discovered that beginning in 2019, Howard listed four mink coats ‘stolen’ at a value of $20,000 on an insurance claim when they were not in fact stolen.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

The claim was made with State Farm. Howard’s first court appearance is in November.