CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA)- A Charlotte man was charged on Friday in connection to a fraud scheme that was worth millions.

According to the DA’s office, Wynn A.D. Charlebois, 52, of Charlotte, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a multi-million dollar investment fraud scheme.

Investigators said from 2005 through October 2022, Charlebois used companies he owned and controlled to operate a multi-million dollar fraud investment scheme.

Charlebois’s fraud scheme collected more than $5.3 million from people and businesses.

Charlebois recruited friends and family and promise that their money would be invested.

Instead of using the money for investments as promised, he used the funds to pay off other investors, private school tuition, mortgage payments, luxury travel, and meals.

If convicted, Charlebois will face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud charge, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the six money laundering counts.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.