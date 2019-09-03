Charlotte Motor Speedway opening campgrounds for evacuees ahead of Dorian

Cars are stopped on pit road as fans stand for a moment of remembrance at the halfway point during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – If you and your family are leaving the coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the Charlotte Motor Speedway wants you to know that you have a place to go.

According to a news release, speedway officials opened Rock City Campground, located on Bruton Smith Boulevard, as well as bathhouse facilities free of charge for evacuees.

Evacuees needing to stay in the campground are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, located at 6600 Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord, N.C., which can be accessed at the entrance to the zMAX Dragway.

If you’re needing to check-in after-hours, you can visit the camping section on the speedway’s website.

You can also call the camping office at 704-455-4445 for more information.