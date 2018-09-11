Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground for Hurricane Florence evacuees

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONCORD, NC (WBTW) - Charlotte Motor Speedway has opened a campground for evacuees from Hurricane Florence.

A press release from Charlotte Motor Speedway says the Rock City Campground will be open beginning at noon on Tuesday for evacuees heading west or inland from the hurricane.

According to the release, accommodations will be available as long as possible prior to potential landfall and evacuees will have access to bathroom facilities on speedway property.

“While the Charlotte area is not completely out of the region that could face the effects of Hurricane Florence, for many of our neighbors to the east it is a safer alternative or a good stopping point as they seek shelter elsewhere,” said Greg Walter, Executive Vice President of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.”

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway, starting as early as Tuesday at noon. After-hour arrivals should call the speedway’s Guest Services department at 704-507-5612.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is also opening its camping facilities to evacuees, according to its website. For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211.

The Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta on GA Highway 19/41 and approximately eight miles west of I-75 off of GA Highway 20. Click here for a detailed map.