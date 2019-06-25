Charter Institute at Erskine finishes first school year; 4 more schools to open July 1

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Erskine College in Abbeville County made a big power move last year when the college decided to launch its own charter school district.

The first school year for these schools under Erskine’s oversight is now complete and several schools say they are already seeing a difference.

In November of 2017 several charter schools in the state requested new leadership. 9 schools appeared in front of the state’s charter school board expressing their concerns; most of them dealing with communication.

The board chair of Odyssey Online Learning at that time, Tom Scott, said, “We actually went two months without hearing from them before we sent them a letter.”

SC Virtual Charter School was another school requesting leave from the SC State Charter School District.

“We just felt like that they did not act or behave like a LEA (local education agency) by giving us workshops and training,” added Dr. Cherry Daniel, the executive director of SC Virtual Charter School.

Those schools are under a new agency’s wing. The CEO of the Charter Institute at Erskine explained how the program began.

“I’m from Hampton County, a really struggling area. He’s from rural Anderon County. We wanted to start schools in these disadvantaged areas to help kids who really don’t have a lot of opportunity in life,” said Cameron Runyan.

The charter institute has more than a dozen schools.

Dr. Cherry Daniel said so far things have been successful under the new leadership.

“Our test scores are looking up. Our training is fabulous. The deliverables they give our school is phenomenal. You can call them up ask them a question and they get back to you immediately with the right answer.”

The Charter Institute at Erskine has advantages being attached to a higher education institution.

Runyan continued, “Because we are backed by college we can do things others cannot. For example, Erskine guarantees a $100k scholarship to any student who graduates from one of our charter schools to attend Erskine College.”

Right now there are 13 schools under the Charter Institute at Erskine; however, starting July 1, 2019 4 more will be added.

The program has more than 10,000 students.

The district also includes a school in Calhoun Falls, which for the first time will have all of its graduates attend a 2 or 4 year institution.