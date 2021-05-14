‘Chaser the Border Collie’ statue dedicated to world’s smartest dog now in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Chaser the Border Collie, widely accepted as the world’s smartest dog, and her late trainer, Dr. John Pilley, are now commemorated in downtown Spartanburg with a statue in Daniel Morgan Square.

Chaser, who died in 2019 at the age of 15, had the largest vocabulary of any nonhuman animal on record. She knew over 1,000 words and commands.

Her work — and that of Pilley — was widely publicized in TV shows, magazines and newspapers.

The statue was dedicated by the Hub City Animal Project, which has the goal of ending animal homelessness in Spartanburg County.

