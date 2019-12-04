Chastain Road Elementary’s Jessica Patterson named 2020 SC Elem. Principal of the Year

LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – A principal here in the Upstate was named the 2020 South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year.

According to a news release, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators named Chastain Road Elementary School Principal Jessica Patterson as the recipient of the honor.

“We are pleased to announce that Jessica Patterson has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, said. “She is a visionary leader whose dedication to the students, teachers, and community creates a positive climate and culture for students to succeed.”

“Mrs. Patterson has truly been a transformative principal at Chastain Road. She has led the charge to bring 3K and Montessori classes to her community, and she has been a steady influence as we begin to transition our Liberty area schools to a primary and intermediate school model. In the midst of changes, she has guided her Title 1 school to an ‘Excellent’ report card rating and a Palmetto Silver Award. Her leadership has made a lasting impact on the Liberty community!” Dr. Danny Merck, superintendent of the School District of Pickens County, said.

On Wednesday, Patterson was surprised at the school and was told that she won Principal of the Year, with Merck and Phipps both in attendance.

“It’s just very humbling,” Patterson said. “I love what I do every day and so it’s just a blessing to get to serve and get to do something I love every day. And then to be honored for doing something you love every day is amazing.”