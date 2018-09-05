GPD traffic enforcement plan focuses on crash, citation "hot spots" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - A crackdown on traffic violations, in Greenville, is saving lives.

The Greenville Police Department documents all crashes and complies that information into an easy to understand map of the city, like the one below.

See where the most crashes and citations happen in Greenville in the map below:

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the City of Greenville Police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the City of Greenville Police

The police department then uses the information to place a team of officers in the "hot spots" to catch reckless drivers and ticket them before they cause a wreck.

According to the data, N. Pleasantburg Drive at E. North Street is one of Greenville's crash prone intersections.

"And it's been for quite a while," said Lt. Alan Johnson.

Johnson is part of the Selective Enforcement Division for the Greenville Police Department. He tells 7News his team uses the Traffic Collision and Stops data to develop a strategic plan to keep drivers safe on the city's roadways.

"What [the data] is designed to do, is give us an idea or tell us where our collision are occurring and where they are occurring the most often." He said.

Johnson says negligence is the cause of most wrecks in Greenville. "Usually it's too fast for conditions, or speeding if you will, following too closely and disregarding a traffic signal," he told 7News.

The enforcement plan, at most "hot spots," usually involves placing more officers in those zones.

"They'll kind of watch traffic and see if they can catch the violations," Johnson said. "Or other violations they may see."

The Lieutenant says the traffic plan is constantly being improved. "What we do then is say a month goes by, we'll go back and look and see if that's... if what our work being done is actually making a difference."

Lt. Johnson tells 7News that's driven down the number of traffic deaths and collision, but it's come at the price of writing double the number of traffic tickets. He says the numbers are also a reflection of the on-going road construction projects.

"Road design changes have helped a lot with that as well," he said.

Traffic deaths in the City of Greenville: