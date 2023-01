GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Check those tickets! A $150,000 lottery ticket was sold Saturday in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.

The Powerball numbers for Saturday were: 35 – 36 – 44 – 45 – 67 Powerball®: 14

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

