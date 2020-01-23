Check your tickets! Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold at Greenville QuikTrip

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – If you’ve bought a Powerball ticket at a QuikTrip in Greenville lately, you may be $150,000 richer!

According to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release, the ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip, store No. 1105, on Pleasantburg Drive.

“The ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay,” according to the release. “Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.”

The winning numbers on the Jan. 22 Powerball drawing are:

11-33-44-59-67–Powerball:8

Lottery officials are asking people to check their tickets!

For more information, visit sceducationlottery.com.

