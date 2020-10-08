Chef’s Kitchen – Glazed Smoked Salmon Bagel Bites

Shopping List

  • 1 bag everything bagel crisps
  • 2 cups baby arugula, plus additional for garnish
  • 4 oz. log plain goat cheese
  • 4 oz. smoke-roasted wild sockeye salmon
  • Zest of 1 Meyer lemon, for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons Unicoi Preserves Apple Cider Pepper Spread

Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons Meyer lemon juice
  • Zest of 1 Meyer lemon
  • 2 tablespoons Laura Lynn olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

  • Place apple cider pepper spread in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 10 seconds to liquefy.
  • Remove skin from salmon, then use a basting brush to glaze apple cider pepper spread over salmon. Cut into bite-size pieces. Make the dressing by whisking all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Toss in arugula, set aside.
  • Top bagel crisp with a few leaves of dressed arugula, a ¼ inch slice of goat cheese, and a piece of salmon.
  • Garnish with a small pinch of Meyer lemon zest and serve on a platter garnished with reserved arugula.

