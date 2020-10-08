Chef’s Kitchen – Glazed Smoked Salmon Bagel Bites

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 1 bag everything bagel crisps
- 2 cups baby arugula, plus additional for garnish
- 4 oz. log plain goat cheese
- 4 oz. smoke-roasted wild sockeye salmon
- Zest of 1 Meyer lemon, for garnish
- 2 tablespoons Unicoi Preserves Apple Cider Pepper Spread
Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons Meyer lemon juice
- Zest of 1 Meyer lemon
- 2 tablespoons Laura Lynn olive oil
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions:
- Place apple cider pepper spread in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 10 seconds to liquefy.
- Remove skin from salmon, then use a basting brush to glaze apple cider pepper spread over salmon. Cut into bite-size pieces. Make the dressing by whisking all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Toss in arugula, set aside.
- Top bagel crisp with a few leaves of dressed arugula, a ¼ inch slice of goat cheese, and a piece of salmon.
- Garnish with a small pinch of Meyer lemon zest and serve on a platter garnished with reserved arugula.