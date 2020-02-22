Cherokee Co. chase turns into two, leaves home with damage

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A chase that happened in Cherokee County on Wednesday quickly turned into two. The crazy part was that neither suspect had anything to do with each other.

The only commonality was that both suspects were wanted on bench warrants.

“When one officer is going to assist another officer, he cuts his blue lights on and, generally, you see folks slow down and move to the right to yield for emergency vehicles,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

Deputies were in the middle of a foot chase with wanted man Damarrius Rodgers after he ran into a wooded area.

They called for back-up and the officer who responded got behind a car with his blue lights on, not knowing what was about to happen.

“All of a sudden, this car just takes off at a high rate of speed,” Mueller said.

A person not tied to the original foot chase started a completely new pursuit, not far from where the other one was happening.

But this second pursuit quickly ended when the driver crashed into a home on Third Avenue.

“I heard tires sliding,” Thomas Valentine said. “The impact wounded up on the porch.”

Thomas Valentine was watching TV when he heard a loud noise right outside his girlfriend’s home.

“When I came out of the room and opened the front door, I couldn’t get out of the door because the blue car was sitting right there,” he said.

But the driver wasn’t inside. Valentine said he left the car running and the door open and fled.

“I saw him running,” he said. “I saw the back of his head, but I couldn’t make out who he was.”

But the driver left quite a bit of damage behind, hitting a parked car and then the house.

“He knocked this pole down. Tore up all of the flowerpots and chairs that were on the porch,” Valentine said.

Valentine told 7 News it could’ve been so much worse.

“If we had been out here playing or the kids were on the porch, when that car came around through there, they would’ve gotten hit,” he said.

“He could’ve injured or killed someone by his reckless actions,” Mueller added.

Both suspects are still at large, but Sheriff Mueller said he feels confident they won’t be for long.

“All they’re doing is delaying the inevitable,” he said. “We’ll catch them. It might not be that day, but it will be in the next few days.”

Sheriff Mueller asks, if you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers. That number is 1-888-CRIME-SC.