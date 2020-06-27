Cherokee Co. Deputies asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old runaway.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Donivyn Young was last seen Friday around noon in the area of Old Georgia Highway and S. Green River Road. His parents say he left following an argument.

He was wearing a white/gray t-shirt, dark colored jeans and red and black Jordan shoes. Young is 5’5″, 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the runaway juvenile is asked to call your local 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC