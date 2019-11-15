Cherokee Co. deputies hold drill at former school

News
Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are conducting an active shooter drill in Gaffney.

Law enforcement and emergency responders held the drill Friday morning at the former Granard Middle School on W. Rutledge Avenue. 

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed they were holding a drill that had been planned for months.

7News crew at the scene said the area around the former school was blocked off as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. 

Granard Middle School closed after it was consolidated earlier this year into Gaffney Middle School and Ewing Middle School. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store