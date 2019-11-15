Cherokee Co. deputies hold drill at former school

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are conducting an active shooter drill in Gaffney.

Law enforcement and emergency responders held the drill Friday morning at the former Granard Middle School on W. Rutledge Avenue.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed they were holding a drill that had been planned for months.

7News crew at the scene said the area around the former school was blocked off as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Granard Middle School closed after it was consolidated earlier this year into Gaffney Middle School and Ewing Middle School.