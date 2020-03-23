Cherokee Co. deputies searching abandoned well for possible body after tip

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said crews are currently excavating an area around an old abandoned well on a property after receiving a tip that a body may have been dumped in the well several years ago.

According to a news release, sheriff’s office officials have been on property off of Oak Ridge Road in Gaffney since Wednesday, March 18.

Investigators received a tip that a male subject may have been murdered in the home and dumped in a well approximately eight to 10 years ago.

Sheriff’s Office officials obtained a search warrant for the property and have taken soil samples, as well as other evidence for testing.

According to the release, investigators have located the people who used to live in the home during that time person and are still gathering statements at this time.

Investigators are wanting to interview the people who used to live in the home, which sits abandoned without any occupants.

Sheriff’s Office officials had heavy equipment on the site on Thursday and started excavating around a well approximately 26 feet deep on the property, and worked into late Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and the site staffed with an officer. According to the release, additional work will be done once inclement weather passes later on in the week.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Inv. Sibley at 864-489-4722, Ext. 125 with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.