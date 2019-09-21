Cherokee Co. deputy arrested, fired following domestic violence incident, SLED investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County deputy was arrested Friday following a South Carolina Law Enforcement investigation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies responded Tuesday evening to a reported domestic violence incident involving a deputy and his wife.

The deputy, Jeffrey Blake William Cole, 28, of Gaffney, was immediately suspended without pay and SLED was requested to investigate the incident, Mueller said.

SLED officers obtained an arrest warrant for Cole Friday afternoon for domestic violence, Mueller said.

Cole was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center at about 3:23 p.m. and was fired from the sheriff’s office.

Mueller said Cole had worked for the sheriff’s office for almost seven years. He was hired on Oct. 8, 2012.

Mueller released the following statement about the incident:

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that everyone in law enforcement must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach. This agency will always ensure the officers and staff are held to a higher standard. We will always do what is right to protect our agency’s integrity. There are many great men and women officers in the sheriff’s office who choose to make the right decisions every day and serve with honor, professionalism, excellence, dedication and above all with integrity as they serve the citizens and those expectations will never be lowered.” Sheriff Steve Mueller

Cole has been charged with second degree domestic violence.