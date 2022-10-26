CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate that escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center was captured Wednesday morning in North Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker was located in Shelby shortly around 1:45 a.m.

7NEWS previously reported that Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center through an emergency door between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. after a security guard hit a button unlocking an exit door.

Shoemaker then used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the top of the fence to climb over. He also removed his orange jumpsuit.

Shoemaker had been held in the detention center since last August when he was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery.

He also had an additional charge from Gaffney for grand larceny according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Shoemaker will face an additional charge of escape now that he has been taken into custody.

Shoemaker is waiting for extradition back to Cherokee County from the Cleveland County Detention Center in Shelby.