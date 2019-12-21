Cherokee Co. man arrested after 2 troopers hurt in scuffle, deputies say

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the mend after they were injured in a scuffle in Cherokee County.

The incident happened on Goforth Road in Gaffney on Wednesday night after deputies said a man disregarded a license check.

7 News spoke with friends of the man who was arrested.

Around this time of year, Barbara Blackwell’s yard is usually lit by Christmas lights, but the lights in her yard on Wednesday night were different.

“My whole yard and the road in front of my house was lit up all the way down to Highway 150 with sirens and police cars,” Blackwell said.

That’s because Blackwell’s granddaughter’s boyfriend, Harley Riley, had just pulled into her driveway after deputies said he avoided stopping at a checkpoint down the road.

“At that point, we know we’re involved in a pursuit, but we have no clue why that person is running,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said. “That bad guy could be wanted for more serious charges. He could have drugs in the vehicle. He could have a dead body in the car, as far as we know.”

But Blackwell–who said she’s known Riley for years–told 7 News he wasn’t hiding anything, but that he panicked because he didn’t have a driver’s license.

“He is a good-hearted person. He’ll do anything he can to help you,” Blackwell said. “He was in the wrong for running. He knew he was going to go to jail and he didn’t want to go to jail right here at Christmas.”

But deputies told 7 News, when troopers pulled in the driveway behind Riley, he fled from his vehicle, causing a short chase and resulting in Riley being tased.

“We were all hollering, ‘Y’all, stop! That’s too much! You’re going to kill him,'” Blackwell said.

Sheriff Mueller said his department assisted and he believes the troopers involved acted appropriately.

“It’s real simple. Bad guys, comply,” he said. “Follow lawful orders from law enforcement and we won’t have to use a taser.”

Sheriff Mueller said Riley resisted arrest and, in the scuffle, one trooper hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. Another trooper twisted an ankle.

Blackwell told 7 News Riley had nothing to do with those injuries.

“That officer slipped and fell and rolled in the mud up there,” she said.

Sheriff Mueller said, either way, the entire incident could’ve been avoided if Riley had stopped at the checkpoint.

“They probably would’ve written him a ticket and let him call somebody to pick him up, and he probably wouldn’t have gone to jail,” Mueller said.

Instead, Riley is now charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, and DUI.

“We’re going to get him out,” Blackwell said. “It might take us a few days, but he’s coming home.”

Sheriff Mueller said the trooper who hurt his back has been released from the hospital and should be able to return to work within the next few days.