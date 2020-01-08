Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting incident in November 2019.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT team and SLED SWAT team officers arrested Robert Travis McCullough on Tuesday as a result of an incident that occurred on Nov. 9, 2019.

Deputies say two people went to the suspect’s home on Corinth Rd. to drop off personal items for a friend staying there.

The suspect came out of the home and began yelling at the two people and pointed a shotgun at them. He fired three shots into the vehicle and the victims fled the scene, deputies say.

One of the victims required medical attention after being struck by flying glass debris from the gunshots through the vehicle window.

McCullough surrendered peacefully without incident on Jan. 7, 2020.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and is charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, 1 count of Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and 1 count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.