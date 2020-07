CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County School Board members meet this evening to discuss the district’s Return to Learning Plan update.

According to the release, board members will be discussing the 2020-21 school calendar, as well as state mandated LEAP days and the school year start date.

The board meeting will be live streamed on the school district’s Youtube page starting at 5:30 p.m.

