Cherokee Co. School Dist. hires new superintendent

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County School District hired a new superintendent, Tuesday night.

Dr. Dana Fall was unanimously approved by the district’s Board of Trustees during the meeting Tuesday.

Fall is joining the Cherokee County School District from the Sumter School District where he has been Chief Operations Officer since 2015.

“We had a very talented field of candidates, and we feel that Dr. Fall is the best choice to lead our district forward,” said Board Chairman J.J. Sarratt.

Fall will begin the job on July 1.

Former superintendent Dr. Quincie Moore resigned from the post in late 2018 following an arrest for driving under the influence.