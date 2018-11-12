Cherokee Co. School District to release test results amid mold concerns
CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Parents could get answers about mold reported in Cherokee County schools.
The results of a district-wide air quality test are expected to be released at a school board meeting on Nov. 12.
School board members approved testing for mold after a microbiologist alleged there was harmful mold in several Cherokee County school is social media posts.
Emails and documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that school staff had contacted district officials with concerns about possible mold in classrooms, around windows and other areas.
In recent weeks, the school district had air quality tests conducted at all 21 schools.
School officials are expected to release a full report on the findings at the school board meeting on Nov. 12.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the District Administrative Office in Gaffney.
Those unable to attend tonight's meeting will still be able to see the findings. School officials say air quality test results will be released on the district’s website on Tuesday morning.
A parent/community meeting to answer questions at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 15 at the Institute of Innovation.
