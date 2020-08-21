Cherokee Co. Schools share COVID-19 response plans

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County students will return to class next week, and with several cases of COVID-19 already reported within the district, 7 News learned how they plan to keep children and staff safe.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re up for the challenge and I believe we’ll do just fine,” Superintendent of Cherokee County Schools Dr. Dana Fall said.

Since March, those in the Cherokee County School District have been working on a plan to get students back in the classroom and–most importantly–safely. But they told 7 News it’s going to have to be a community effort.

“There are three key words this year that everyone needs to live and die by, and those are ‘flexibility, patience, and compassion,'” Dr. Fall said.

Cherokee County students will be starting on a hybrid schedule, with two days of in-class learning, two days of at-home learning, and Friday will be an e-learning day for every student. But Dr. Fall said that could change depending on COVID-19.

“As this virus goes up and down, as it will, it may be a situation where we have to close a class, maybe we close a whole school, maybe we close the whole district for a period of time,” Fall said.

School doesn’t officially start for Cherokee County students until Monday, August 24th, but the district is already reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, and 28 people are being quarantined because of exposure.

“Those numbers, I want people to understand, they’re going to rise. This is a virus, there’s no vaccine, it is going to spread,” Fall said. “We just have to do everything we can to mitigate that as much as possible, and that’s the masks, the social distancing, and the hygiene practices.”

Dr. Fall said they’ll be handling everything day by day and adjust when they need to.

They’ll be staying in constant contact with teachers to make sure everyone is on the same page and that all possible safety precautions are being taken.

“Take a bathroom break just for hand-washing if nothing else,” Fall suggested. “Get out and utilize outdoor space as much as possible.”

Dr. Fall said he’s counting on students, teachers, and parents to do their part in helping them stay open. And he has a message for those parents who will soon be sending their kids back into the classroom.

“Just know that your children are our children. And my children are going to school the same as yours, and their safety is just as important as your safety; and we’re doing everything we can to keep them as safe as possible,” he said.

For more information about Cherokee County Schools’ COVID-19 response plan, click here.