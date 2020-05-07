Cherokee Co. seeks hire for elected treasurer’s duties

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A county in South Carolina is hiring someone else to take over part of the job of its elected treasurer, who failed to deliver a $1 million payment to a neighboring county for nearly two years.

Cherokee County Treasurer Jackie Williams failed to give Spartanburg County its share of 2018 tax revenue from a business park that straddles county lines until April, news outlets reported.

“I dropped the ball,” Williams told the Gaffney Ledger. “We do this once a year and I forgot it.”

“She has responsibilities,” Cherokee County Administrator Steve Bratton said. “And when those responsibilities are not being met, we have concerns.”

Williams said she’s struggling with being short-staffed but will continue to handle the county’s tax payments.

But Bratton said Williams “has been negligent in the performance of her duties for some time,” and is months behind in reconciling the county’s bank statements.

The Gaffney Ledger reported that auditors found that Williams failed to provide them with necessary information in previous years, and that the county had to pay more than $50,000 in penalties and interest for late payments in 2018.

Spartanburg County Administrator Cole Alverson told the Spartanburg Herald Journal that they reached out to Cherokee when their share of the 2018 revenue never showed up. They finally got their money after Bratton learned about the delay and met with Williams.

Williams can’t be fired from the elected position she has held since 2005, and Bratton said she refused his request to step down, so now they’re hiring someone to do a “significant portion” of her job, he said.

Williams said it’s her understanding the new person will serve a support role.