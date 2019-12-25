Cherokee Co. sees increase in suicide around the holidays, sheriff says

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – While the holidays are a joyous time for some of us, it can be a difficult time for others.

In fact, local law enforcement agencies told 7 News more suicides tend to happen around this time of year than any other time.

In Cherokee County alone–just during this holiday season–there have been six people who have died by suicide.

“You could be the happiest person in the world to the world, but inside, you’re not,” Rachel Hartzog said.

Suicidal tendencies are more common than a lot of people may realize, and those in law enforcement told 7 News they see an uptick in suicides around this time of year.

“It’s not happy, peace, and joy for everybody,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said. “Just over this past two weeks, we’ve had three suicides in our community. Our hearts break for those families, because those are the lives that are destroyed and flipped upside down forever.”

“There’s an empty chair at the table that’s not supposed to be there,” Hartzog added.

Rachel Hartzog is a social worker and spends most of her time with young people who struggle with mental health issues–specifically, suicidal thoughts or actions.

“It’s hard,” Hartzog said.

And she told 7 News it gets harder around the holidays.

“A lot of people feel a lot lonelier. That ‘I’m a failure’ feeling around these times, like they haven’t gotten into the life where they wanted to be. They haven’t done everything they wanted.”

Hartzog said there are several different contributing factors.

“Usually, we have days and days and days of no sunshine, and people aren’t outside as much because it’s colder, so we have seasonal affect depression,” she said.

“They don’t have the finances to get their loved ones a gift and things that everybody else is getting for the holidays, but again, go back to the basics. It’s not about what you purchase for someone for Christmas. Spend that quality time with people,” Sheriff Mueller added.

Hartzog believes we can combat the issue by checking in on our loved ones frequently and asking the tough questions.

“How are you doing? How is your happiness? How is your mental health? How is your self care? What are you doing to take care of yourself these days?”

And, most importantly, for those struggling, Sheriff Mueller says it’s okay to ask for help.

“You are not alone. There are a lot of people–probably around your dinner table that probably feel exactly like you do,” Hartzog said.

The Federal Communications Commission has approved a new three-digit number–much like 9-1-1–for those struggling with mental health emergencies or suicidal thoughts. That number will be 9-8-8 and could go into effect as early as next year.

For now, if you or someone you know is struggling, you can call 800-273-8255

Click here for more resources.