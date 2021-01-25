Cherokee Co. shelter sees influx of injured dogs, asking for public’s help

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Humane Society of Cherokee County has seen an influx in animal cruelty cases over the last few weeks and, now, they–along with the sheriff’s office–are pleading for the public’s help.

“We just never know what’s going to come through the door, but we’re always prepared to offer our assistance,” Beth Osment, with the Humane Society, said.

Those at the Humane Society of Cherokee County have seen it all, but what they’ve seen recently, they say, is alarming.

According to a Facebook post, in just the last few weeks, several animals have had to have emergency surgeries due to severe injuries.

“We actually have these cases all the time. They just don’t always make it to Facebook,” Osment said. “But, at this point, we’ve had so many at the end of last year and this year, that our funds for that particular reason–to help the animals–is just depleted.”

Sadly, they believe at least half of those injuries were intentionally done by people.

“In all honestly, most of the calls we get are at the hands of another person in our community, like the gunshots, or getting kicked and hit,” Osment said.

One of the surgeries involved removing bullet fragments from a dog’s eye. Another surgery was to treat a dog whose neck was deeply slit with a knife.

“The vet who saw her said it was the worst injury cut she had ever seen,” Osment said. “It took a lot of strength to cause that type of injury and it kind of scares me to think that that person is still out in our society.”

Those at the shelter told 7 News they want the people responsible for these kinds of injuries found and held accountable for their actions.

“You cannot cause purposeful harm to an animal and then just let it suffer,” Osment said. “If you injure it in some way and just let it run off and suffer, that’s against the law.”

Right now, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says, unfortunately, they have no leads.

“They were picked up as strays, so we don’t know who the owners were. We don’t know how they got there or if they were dumped in those areas,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said. “So, we don’t have any suspects at this point, unless people provide information with how those dogs sustained those injuries, who caused the injuries, or who dumped them out.”

Sheriff Mueller said they need your help to solve these cases.

“Any time you know anything about animal cruelty–whether it’s dogs or other animals–contact us directly here at the sheriff’s office, call 9-1-1, or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC and share that information, so our investigators can pursue these individuals who choose to be cruel to our animals,” Mueller said.

Until then, those at the humane society said they’ll continue to care for these vulnerable animals.

“I have been an animal lover my entire life. It is very personal to me. Some days are very hard, but it’s so worth it. The joy and the satisfaction I get is unlike anything I’ve ever known– just knowing that I’ve helped an animal who was suffering or injured,” Osment said.

If you’d like to donate to the Humane Society of Cherokee County to help them take care of injured animals, click here.