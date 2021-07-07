Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office raises money for injured K-9, nonprofit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to cover medical expenses for injured K-9 Loki and partnering with nonprofit “Protecting K-9 Heroes.”

We previously reported that Loki was injured in a crash this week.

Protecting K-9 Heroes is a national non-profit organization that has been around since 2015 based out of Glenwood, Illinois. They work with law enforcement to provide ballistic vests and first aid kits for canines.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been the recipient of ballistic vests and first aid kits from this organization in the past.

“After our K-9 Loki was injured in a traffic collision on Sunday, July 4, 2021 we were flooded with calls with people wanting to help with medical expenses for Loki. So, it made perfect sense to partner with a very well-known and reputable non-profit like ‘Protecting K9 Heroes’ to raise funds for medical expenses for our canine Loki,” sheriff’s office officials said.

Any funds collected that is greater than the actual medical expenses will go toward the purchase of another canine and equipment for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone wishing to help with the medical expenses for Loki may donate to either “Protecting K-9 Heroes” or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the department said. Persons wishing to donate can go to the Facebook page of “Protecting K9 Heroes” and follow the link to the Gofundme account.

If you do not use PayPal you can send a check payable to: Protecting K9 Heroes P.O. Box 422 Glenwood, IL 60425. You’re asked to mark the check or envelope with “K-9 Loki.”

All donations submitted through Protecting K9 Heroes is tax deductible.

Persons may also mail or drop off donations to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 312 E. Frederick Street Gaffney, SC 29340. Please make check payable to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and mark the check or envelope with “K-9 Loki.”

Loki’s surgery was performed on Monday at Carolina Veterinary Specialist Emergency Vet in Matthews North Carolina taking about 3 plus hours to repair the C2-4 vertebrae, the sheriff’s office said. The surgeon used 13 screws as well as cement to repair the injuries to Loki. He was released from the Emergency Vet on Tuesday afternoon and returned to Gaffney.

He will be cared for at a local vet for the next few weeks to allow him to heal and recover.