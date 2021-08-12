Cherokee Co. trailing behind state in vaccination rates, hospital there seeing surge in COVID cases

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate hospital is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients that happens to be in the county with the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

It depends on whom you ask in Cherokee County.

“I got one more, this virus is crazy,” said Cherokee County Resident, Ralph Holcomb.

“It’s not worth it,” Cherokee County Resident, Phillip McSwain told us.

“I got it because I wanted to feel protected,” Isabella Patton from Cherokee County said.

Isabella Patton has been vaccinated against COVID for months. Her friend on the other hand told us, it’s not going to happen for him. He’s not alone in Cherokee County.

“I guess you could say we’re old fashioned with a lot of things, we’re very stubborn. It’s not surprising,” McSwain said.

The rate of eligible Cherokee County residents who have completed their COVID vaccination is 3,048. That data is sorted by vaccine recipient rate per 10,000 residents on SCDHEC’s website. That’s the lowest rate in the state.

Spartanburg Regional, which runs the Cherokee Medical Center is putting out a dire warning about the current situation in all their locations.

“To be honest with you, we have very tired staff. We’re short on nurses, folks are retiring and many simply put, don’t want another COVID 2.0,” Dr. David Church with Spartanburg Regional said.

The state health department continues the push to get people vaccinated. But some Cherokee County residents told us they are staying firm with their decision.

You can keep track of the state’s vaccination rates here: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard