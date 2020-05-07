Cherokee Co. treasurer will retire after backlash from missed payment

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county elected treasurer said she would step down from her role after failing to deliver a $1 million payment to a neighboring county for nearly two years.

Cherokee County Treasurer Jackie Williams wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster this week stating she would retire on June 30, news outlets reported.

Her announcement came after news outlet reported she failed to give Spartanburg County its share of 2018 tax revenue from a business park that straddles county lines.

Spartanburg County Administrator Cole Alverson told the Spartanburg Herald Journal that they reached out to Cherokee when their share of the 2018 revenue never showed up. They finally got their money in April after Cherokee County Administrator Steve Bratton learned about the delay and met with Williams.