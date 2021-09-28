Bridge widening project in Cherokee County delayed

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has delayed a bridge-widening project in Cherokee County that was set to begin Tuesday. The project — which will shut down exit 95 to widen the Pleasant School Road bridge over I-85 — will begin Oct. 4.

Construction is happening all around this area, affecting the traffic flow through Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

“This will improve traffic because it’s an antiquated traffic pattern. The old bridge tended to cause some backups.” SCDOT Communications Manager, Pete Poore, said.

Dwayne Oxendine’s bottom line will be directly impacted by rerouting local traffic. For the past eight years, he’s operated his three businesses right off of exit 95. Constant construction has some customers thinking twice.

“I’ve actually had people drive by and say I’m just gonna keep going. I’m sorry I’m just not going to pull in there with all that construction,” Oxendine said.

The new design will have 6 lanes for traffic and include a turning lane and 10-foot wide shoulders.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to improve safety and the traffic pattern that’s always an opportunity we would like to take.” Poore said.

Drivers trying to reach the City of Gaffney will be detoured to exit 96; trucks and 18 wheelers also have to follow that same route.

“I’m just hoping that things are going to get better, when they do get finished with it because I don’t have any other alternative. This is where I work; this is how I take care of my family. I don’t have anything else to do.” Oxendine said.

The project is expected to take 9 months to complete, weather permitting.

This project is part of the $830 million investment into the l-85 corridor.