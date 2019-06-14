Man drowns near Cherokee Falls dam in Broad River

Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County emergency crews responded to a drowning Friday afternoon at Cherokee Falls.

Cherokee County dispatch officials said crews responded at about 1:25 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said A Cherokee – Kings Creek Volunteer Fire Department rescue team found the body of Justin William Cash, 35, of Gaffney, floating in the Broad River at about 2 p.m. The Cash was found about a mile from the Cherokee Falls dam.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said Cash had been floating in the river with a friend early Friday morning.

The friend told Fowler that they became separated. He said Cash went under water and failed to resurface, Fowler said.

The water is about five feet deep where the body was found, according to Fowler.

