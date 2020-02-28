1  of  11
Cherokee County students Play characters from revolutionary war battles in their backyard

Cherokee County S.C. (WSPA)

Fourth grade students at Grassy Pond Elementary school are creating a revolutionary war wax museum in their classroom.
Students are learning about the over Mountain Men and the march to the battle at Kings Mountain which occurred in the late 1700s near where they work and go to school.
students will be performing in the gymnasium from 8:30 AM on Friday, February 28 until around noon. Members of the community may sign in at the front office and see the performances.

This evening adult reenactors and educators will be performing at the Gaffney Visitors Center in downtown Gaffney. 210 West Frederick St. It’s from 6-7

