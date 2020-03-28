1  of  21
Cherokee Creek firefighter critically injured in crash, department says

by: WSPA Staff

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee Creek Fire Department announced Saturday that 23 year-old Firefighter Adam Parris was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

The fire department posted the announcement to Facebook Saturday afternoon stating, “One thing that’s for sure is Adam is a fighter! Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam and his family as well as all involved in this tragedy. At last check, Adam’s condition remained the same. Adam, we love you buddy and we’ll be there for you!!”

Parris has been with the department for 6 years, and serves in the North Carolina Army National Guard.

