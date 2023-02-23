CHEROKEE N.C., (WSPA) – A Cherokee man was given a 15 year sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised release for two counts of sexual contact with a minor.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina, in 2014, David Green Edwards, now 32, sexually abused a five-year-old child.

Both the child and Edwards are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in 2019 the victim said that on at least two different instances Edwards touched the victims privates with his hand and genitals. Edwards told law enforcement multiple times that he did not touch the child, but did wish the child was closer to his age.

Edwards is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal

Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. When released he will be required to

register as a sex offender.