Chesnee High graduate picture to be displayed at Times Square

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A recent Chesnee High School graduate will be featured on the big screen in New York City this September.

18-year-old Connor Bloomfield will be featured as an inspirational member of the Down syndrome community during the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual presentation at Times Square.

The presentation will highlight hundreds of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome.

Bloomfield will be featured in a picture captured during his graduation from Chesnee High School in May. It was a day that he anticipated for months.

“Once you tell him about something that’s happening he’ll talk about it until that day is there,” his father Thor Bloomfield says. “He sees his sister doing something after school so he wants to do something like that too.”

After he graduated in May, the photo of Bloomfield was selected from thousands across the world to be featured in the Times Square presentation.

“Everybody just stops and watches the video,” his mother Michele Bloomfield says. “It really puts a spotlight on our kids and what they’re able to do…. That will definitely inspire parents to see what our children are capable of. So many times, people think poor you you’ve got a child with Down syndrome. And we are the blessed ones who have him.”

Later this month, Bloomfield will continue to attend Chesnee High School and the Upstate Family Resource Center to sharpen skills like dishwashing, preparing meals and packaging eating utensils for Spartanburg District 2 schools through Educational Eats.

The video featuring Bloomfield’s picture will be shown at Times Square in front of a large audience on September 14th during the National Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk in New York City.

It’s meant to be a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome.

For information on the Greenville and Spartanburg chapters of the National Down Syndrome Society, click here.