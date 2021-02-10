Chesnee man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crash that critically injured woman

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Chesnee man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday and 5 years of probation after he admitted to driving under the influence of drugs when he caused a wreck that critically injured a woman.

Jeremy L. Moss, 36, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury. Circuit Judge Mark Hayes issued a 15-year prison sentence that was suspended to 10 years of service, 5 years of probation, a $5,100 fine and $3,345.42 in victim restitution.

The crash happened Oct. 19, 2020 when Moss crossed the center line of Cooley Springs Road and hit a 37-year-old motorist traveling in the opposite direction, according to a release from the Spartanburg Co. Solicitor.

The injured woman was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for a serious head injury, a broken femur and a spleen injury, the release said.

“This wreck was a life-changing experience for an innocent victim,” Assistant Solicitor Ben Sawyer said. “She had to learn to walk again during extensive rehabilitation. The victim lost her job, her medical insurance and her life insurance because she was unable to return to work in a timely manner.”

Moss’ eyes were blood shot and his pupils were constricted when he was interviewed by a Highway Patrol Trooper at the hospital, according to the solicitor’s office. The trooper also noted slurred speech and needle marks on Moss’ skin.

Blood and urine tests revealed that Moss tested positive for Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, Ketamine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Xanax and Marijuana.

Moss’ prior criminal record included convictions for drug, traffic and property crime offenses.