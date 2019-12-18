Chesnee pony deaths possibly related to cow, calf attack by dogs nearby

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officials released new details after four Welsh ponies were found dead in their fenced in pasture late last week.

We reported on Tuesday that James Sexton said he found all four of his ponies dead when he came to the pasture off Highway 11 to roll some hay and lay down some new feed on Dec. 8.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officials said onsite officers found the four decaying and deteriorating ponies, some of which had been partially eaten.

Officers also found paw prints both old and new near the scene.

“The investigating officer did not see any type of wounds on the bodies indicating any human related involvement in the cause of deaths,” according to the incident report.

Officers, with the permission of the owner, then placed a live animal trap in the pasture where the ponies were attacked.

“In a possible related incident the investigating officer left the pasture … and responded to Bill Lattimore Road in Chesnee concerning a incident where canines chased and injured a cow and a calf. A witness stated 3 dogs had attacked a cow and a calf. The cow onsite was deceased as result of the incident,” from the incident report. “The witness was able to provide a description of the canines and a possible location of one of the canines involved.”